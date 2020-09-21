Police and prosecutors have charged a 29-year-old man with murder after they discovered a 34-year-old woman beaten to death in a Williston apartment.
Tevin Freeman was arrested Saturday, Sept. 19, in connection with the death of Erica Herrera. Police said a class AA felony count of murder is being filed in Northwest District Court.
Williston police were called to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of 29th Avenue West for a report of a woman who wasn’t breathing, according to an affidavit of probable cause in the case. Officers found Herrera in apartment 302.
Herrera had bruising on her body and the first officers noted signs of trauma to her head and face, court records state. Bloodstained clothes, including men’s clothes, were found in the apartment.
Investigators wrote that Freeman told several different versions of what happened that night, but all of them included the fact there was an argument. Freeman initially told police that he had gone for a walk after an argument and when he came back into the apartment, Herrera had been laying on the floor and was unresponsive, charging documents state.
He later said they had argued and he had left the apartment for 30 minutes for a walk, but hadn’t locked the apartment door, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. He said Herrera had no bruises when he left, but was unresponsive when he returned.
A detective eventually confronted Freeman with the fact video surveillance showed no one left the apartment, and he said he thought he had gone for a walk, court documents said. He then told police that Herrera had hit her face in the bathroom when she slipped, which had caused a seizure.
He said he cleaned her up, brought her into the bedroom but left when they started arguing again, investigators wrote. He said he went into the living room and that Herrera was unresponsive when he returned.
No bond hearing had been set as of Monday afternoon.