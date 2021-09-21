Police say an altercation at a Williston bar early Sunday morning led to a shooting outside an apartment complex.
Michael Taylor, 24, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 21, with a class A felony count of attempted murder and a class B misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm within city limits.
The incident started at DK's Lounge around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Osagboro Williams, the man who was shot, encountered an ex-girlfriend and got into an argument with her about the fact she was there with Taylor, then got into an argument with Taylor.
Williams left, but called his ex girlfriend later and asked to see her, court records indicate. She told Williams she was dropping Taylor off and then would talk with Williams, something that upset Taylor.
"Taylor was upset and stated that if Williams showed up at Brown's residence, 'he will be dead,'" police wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
When Williams arrived at his ex-girlfriend's apartment complex, he found Taylor and another man standing in the parking lot. Williams told police Taylor started shooting at him.
Williams was hit with four bullets, and his phone was destroyed, charging documents state.
Taylor was arrested during a traffic stop shortly after the shooting, court documents said. Police also found a loaded 9mm pistol on the floorboard of the car where Taylor was sitting.
Taylor told police he had fired at the car and a gunshot residue test on his hands was positive, investigators said.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 20.