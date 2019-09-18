Man arrested after standoff accused of beating, threatening woman

A man arrested Tuesday, Sept. 17, after a standoff with police is facing three felony charges.
Mark Randall Sveen, 30, was charged Wednesday with terrorizing and aggravated assault, both class C felonies, as well as a class A misdemeanor count of ingesting a controlled substance and class C felony and class A misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident started early Tuesday morning when a woman came to Sveen's home to collect her belongings, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The woman told officers that the pair argued and Sveen became agitated and aggressive.
At one point in time, he pulled out a knife, held it to the woman's throat and threatened to kill her, court records indicate. When the woman begged him to stop, he pulled away the knife and cut her.
The woman said after Sveen pulled the knife away, he got a wooden cane with a metal head and beat her with it. Sveen's mother intervened and the woman ran away, charging documents state.
The woman told police that Sveen was still hiding in the home. Over the course of several hours, police tried to make contact with him but were unsuccessful.
Eventually, a car backed out of the home's garage, which police stopped. Sveen was driving and was arrested. Police found drugs and drug paraphernalia, and Sveen admitted using methamphetamine earlier in the day, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.