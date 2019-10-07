JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 6, after shots were reported fired into a vehicle, the Jamestown Police Department said. No injuries were reported, police Lt. Robert Opp said.
At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, several reports were made to the Stutsman County Communications Center of hearing gunshots in the northeast section of Jamestown. The police responded to the general area but found nothing.
At around 10 a.m. Sunday, an individual found five bullet holes in the side of his vehicle, Opp said. Four 9mm casings were found in the street near the car.
During the investigation it was learned that the owner of the vehicle had been at a party and had an altercation with another male. This male left the party, returned a short time later and allegedly fired five rounds into the driver's door of the victim's vehicle which was parked and unoccupied, Opp said.
No other vehicles were targeted, no other damage was reported in the area and no one was injured.
The 22-year-old man arrested is being held on several felony charges.