A 45-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy were hurt Saturday, April 18, when the pickup they were in collided head-on with a semi.
The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday about three miles east of the Montana line on Highway 200, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Curtis Groves, 44, was heading west over the Yellowstone bridge om a 2013 Peterbilt semi when he started to slow down for a pickup truck stopped at a stop sign. The pickup, driven by Jerald Skogas, 45, pulled out and crossed both lanes before colliding with the semi head-on.
Skogas and a 10-year-old boy were both hurt in the crash and taken to Sidney Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation.