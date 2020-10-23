A man who admitted sending false, threatening letters to a judge — though he claimed he hadn't meant them as threats — will spend two years in jail.
Christian Sky, 37, pleaded guilty Friday, Oct. 23, to a class C felony count of threatening public servants and a class A misdemeanor of criminal defamation. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, 21 class A misdemeanor counts of harassment and two class A misdemeanor counts of criminal defamation were dismissed.
Sky was charged in August with sending multiple threatening letters to Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson. In a series of letters and other messages, Sky accused Johnson of being biased against him, of hiring hackers to break into his personal email, of ruining his reputation and of trying to get his Social Security Disability Insurance canceled.
Johnson was the judge that presided over two criminal cases where Sky was the defendant. In November 2018 a jury found Sky guilty of violating a disorderly conduct restraining order and Johnson sentenced him to 90 days in jail. Sky pleaded guilty to a similar charge in January 2019 before Johnson.
In both cases, Sky was accused of violating a restraining order that prevented him from approaching a woman and barred him from Walmart, where she worked. Sky has repeatedly claimed the woman and her partner had actually threatened him.
At Friday's hearing, Sky told Judge Daniel Borgen, a Burleigh County judge hearing the case, that he was upset with Johnson because Johnson had refused to approve a restraining order.
Borgen, however, told Sky that wasn't the question for the hearing.
"Did you make false statements about Judge Johnson in that email?" Borgen asked.
"I did believe it and I made those statements wrongly," Sky said. "I apologize."
Sky also said he hadn't meant his messages to be threats, but that he understood how they could have been seen that way.
"I agree it was wrong and that's why I'm pleading guilty," he said.
One issue brought up several times during the hearing was Sky's mental health. Patrick Waters, his attorney, told Borgen that he had looked at the issue and didn't think a defense based on mental illness would have succeeded.
Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, asked Borgen to sentence Sky to five years in prison, with three years suspended. He said prosecutors had tried both probation with mental health conditions and other ways to keep Sky law abiding, but they hadn't worked.
Waters asked for probation, saying Sky had a very limited criminal history and sending him to prison didn't make sense.
"I don't think sentencing him to a prison term is appropriate given the totality of the circumstances," Waters told Borgen.
Sky told Borgen that while he had been in jail for about nine months on a probation violation and the new charges. He said he had been trying to improve himself and had been working with other inmates on their anger issues as well.
"I will be on the path of peace from now on," he said.
Borgen, however, said only probation would not be enough. He agreed with Madden's recommendation and sentenced Sky to five years in prison with three years suspended and three years of probation after his release.
Borgen said while Sky had pleaded guilty and apologized, the way he talked about the underlying incident, where he was accused of violating a disorderly conduct restraining order, raised questions.
"He doesn't seem to think it was his fault," Borgen said.
While on probation, Sky will not be allowed to have contact with Johnson other than in Johnson's role as a public official.