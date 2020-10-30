A Williams County jury acquitted a man Friday, Oct. 30, of a class AA felony count of gross sexual imposition and a class C felony count of aggravated assault.
Jesse Blevins, 37, was originally charged in June 2018. A trial on the same charges that began in August was postponed after a courthouse employee tested positive for COVID-19. Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson declared a mistrial when Blevins' attorney was called out of town for a family death.
Blevins' second trial began Monday. Closing arguments were Friday morning and the jury deliberated for less than two hours before delivering a not guilty verdict on both counts.
Herald correspondent Rachel Venture contributed to this report