A man required to register as a sex offender for life is facing a felony charge after police say he didn't disclose his online accounts.
Lance Langenfeld, 50, was charged with a class C felony count of failure to register as a sex offender. A bond hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, June 10.
Langenfeld is required to register for life as a sex offender after a 1992 conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Minnesota, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. He last registered with the Williams County Sheriff's Office in November.
His registration forms did not include any online identities or social media account listings, court records indicate. A detective found that Langenfeld was active under his own name on Facebook and had been since at least 2015.
One possible reason Langfeld came to the attention of the police was a post on Facebook last week. An account with the name Lance Langfeld posted a series of pictures of a bloody semi-tractor grill and wrote asking where protestors were gathering, saying he hadn't been caught the day before and wouldn't get caught again.
In a screenshot of an email sent to the Williston Herald, a Williams County deputy told someone who wrote in to report Langfeld that others had done the same. The deputy said the photos showed the front of a semi that had hit a deer.