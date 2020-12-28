A man sent back to prison shortly after his release in 2017 has been accused of again violating his probation.
Richard Eugene Wallace was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition. He was sentenced to another 18 months in 2017.
Officials are seeking to have Wallace’s probation revoked for a second time. In the petition, probation officers wrote that Wallace was accused of new charges while in prison.
“The Defendant has violated Condition # 1 of the Appendix A in that on or about October 30, 2019, the Defendant did commit the crime of Contact by Bodily Fluids- Law Enforcement — Knowingly, Count 1, a Class C Felony and Contact by Bodily Fluids — Correctional Employee — Recklessly, Count 2, a Class A Misdemeanor,” probation agents wrote. “The defendant was convicted of both counts, case 08-2020-CR-00377.”