A 30-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he uploaded videos of children being sexually abused to the internet.
Devin Womack was charged in McKenzie County Wednesday, July 14, with two class A felony counts of promoting an obscene performance for a minor and five class C felony counts of possession of prohibited materials.
Watford City police were sent a tip about a Snapchat user that uploaded videos that appeared to show children being sexually abused, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The account was linked to Womack by his cell phone provider.
The user had uploaded two videos showing children being sexually abused by adults, and the videos were publicly available, court records state.
A search of Womack's phone and tablet turned up the videos uploaded to Snapchat as well as multiple others. Some showed toddler-aged children being abused, charging documents indicate.
"In total approximately 35 videos and many pictures were located that would constitute Child Sexual Abuse Material," investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 5.