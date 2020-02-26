A 28-year-old man is accused of two burglaries in Watford City.
Joseph Conrad Young was charged with one class B felony count and one class C felony count of burglary, as well as a class C felony count of theft of a firearm, explosive or destructive device and a class B misdemeanor count of theft.
Police started investigating early on Friday, Feb. 21, when a woman reported her 2012 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was stolen. She told officers that someone had gone into her house while she was asleep, stolen her keys and taken her vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
Police found the truck shortly after using the onboard GPS unit, court records state. They found a wallet with Young's drivers license and his cell phone in the truck.
On Saturday evening, another person reported a burglary, including a stolen .22-caliber rifle and blank checks, charging documents state. When police searched Young's home on Monday, they found things stolen from the second person in Young's wallet.
Young is scheduled to have preliminary hearings in both cases on March 19.