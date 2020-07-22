A man accused of raping a teenage girl in 2019 is now facing an accusation he wanted to intimidate a witness in the case.
Matthew Terry, 39, has been charged with a class C felony count of tampering with witnesses or informants in a proceeding. He was charged in July 2019 with a class AA felony count of gross sexual imposition and four class C felony counts of corruption or solicitation of a minor.
In an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court, investigators wrote that in June, a man in Illinois told police there that he and his son had been contacted by Terry about his criminal charges in North Dakota. The man, Dawson King, told police he'd worked as a private investigator and that Terry and Jason King, Dawon King's son, had agreed that the father and son pair would try and convince Terry's accuser and her mother to drop the charges.
Dawson King grew suspicious after a conversation with Terry, police wrote.
"Dawson King told law enforcement he had been speaking with Terry about the situation, and that Terry stated he wished Jason would just go back to Illinois and make it go away," investigators wrote in court records, "and that the mother should just disappear and that Jason would be doing him a favor if he took care of her. That Dawson King indicated to law enforcement that it was this conversation that led him to believe something other than meeting with the mother and victim in this case to reach a resolution was intended."
Jason King told police that he had transferred about $5,000 from an account Terry owned to Dawson King, and that Terry had asked him to come up with the rest, charging documents indicate.
Terry's trial on the gross sexual imposition and corruption of a minor charges is set for Aug. 3. A preliminary hearing on the new charge is scheduled for Aug. 19.