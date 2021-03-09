Man accused of threats in parking lot encounter

A man has been charged with terrorizing after an altercation in the parking lot of a grocery store.
Anthony Holmes was charged with the C felony Monday, March 8.
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Holmes got involved with a dispute with a married couple who claimed he was blocking their way, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
The husband told police that Holmes brandished a knife and threatened to kill him. The wife got a holstered handgun from their vehicle and told Holmes to put down the knife, charging documents state,
Witnesses told officers that Holmes had thrown away the folding knife he'd had, and one officer was able to find the knife, court records state.
A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for April 7.