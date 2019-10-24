Police say a 30-year-old man threatened a former employer when the two met so the man could return company property.
Christopher Phillips was arrested Thursday, Oct. 24 and charged with a single class C felony count of terrorizing.
He was ordered held Thursday on $5,000 bond.
Phillips met with a former employer in a Williston parking lot on Sept. 14 to exchange property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Phillips, however, refused to return the property and became angry and agitated.
During the encounter, Phillips told his former employer that he was going to point a gun in the man’s face and shoot him in the head, court records state.
Phillips then opened his vehicle’s glove compartment and showed the man an object with a black handle.
It was unclear from the documents available Thursday whether the item Phillips had was a weapon.
Phillips’ former employer left at that point and contacted the police, charging documents indicate.
He told officers that after he left, Phillips drove by his location, pointed his finger at the man in a gun-like gesture and mimed shooting the man.
Phillips is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charge on Nov. 20.