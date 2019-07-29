A 28-year-old man was charged Monday, July 29, with stealing eight LCD televisions from a Watford City Hotel.
Hunter Heisler was charged with class C felony counts of theft and burglary. He was ordered held Monday on $5,000 bond.
Police were called to the Teddy's Residential Suites in Watford City on Friday when the manager reported that a number of TVs had gone missing over the previous four weeks. She told officers that surveillance video showed Heisler and a former employee of the hotel taking two TVs early on Thursday morning, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
The manager said she believed the former employee had made a key before he was fired, and that key was being used to steal the TVs, court records state.
The televisions, which were 55-inch LED TV sets, were worth $329 each and the total value of the stolen TVs was $2,632, charging documents indicate.
The former employee had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon. Heisler is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Aug. 22.