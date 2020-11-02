A 21-year-old man has been charged with theft after police say he admitted stealing a pickup truck.
Gage Cox was charged with a class B felony count of theft on Friday, Oct. 30. Police say he stole a 2019 Ford F-350 from a Williston home on Aug. 21, then was in a high-speed chase hours later in Stark County.
The truck was recovered but was empty when it was found, according to court records. Police identified Cox from surveillance footage that showed him stopping at a gas station near Alexander.
The charges come slightly more than a week after Cox was sentenced to 18 months in prison after a judge found him in violation of his parole in three previous cases.