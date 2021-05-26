A 33-year-old man already facing dozens of charges is now accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.
Morgan Tanner was charged Tuesday, May 25, with a class AA count of gross sexual imposition. In March, Tanner had been charged with three class C felony counts of possession of prohibited materials and two class A felony counts of promoting an obscene performance by a minor. Earlier this month he was charged with another class A felony count of promoting an obscene performance by a minor and 55 more class C felony counts of possession of prohibited materials.
The latest charge stems from an incident that happened between summer 2017 and summer 2018, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. An elementary-school-aged girl said Tanner sexually assaulted her.
A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for Sept. 14.