A 28-year-old man is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he set a fire in a police car after being arrested.
Austin Stengel was charged Monday, March 22, with a class B felony charge of arson, class C felony charges of criminal mischief and resisting arrest and a class A misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was ordered held on $30,000 bond.
Stengel was arrested after police were called to a crash around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Someone called the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office to report the crash and said a car Stengel and a woman were in had crashed and the pair were seen walking away from the crash.
Police spotted Stengel walking out of a group of trees, handcuffed him and put him in the back of a patrol car, charging documents state. Police asked him about the crash, but he denied any involvement.
Police found the woman spotted earlier with Stengel and spoke to her, and while they were talking with her, Stengel started a fire in the back of a police car, court records indicate.
“Upon review of the camera footage, Austin Stengel had slipped his cuffs from behind his back to the front,” investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. “Austin observed a Deputies jacket in the backseat with him. Austin Stengel urinated all over the backseat of the patrol vehicle and on the Deputies Jacket. Austin stole the Deputies badge off his jacket and put it in his pocket. Austin also found a lighter that was in the jacket and then started the jacket on fire. Austin then put the lighter through the cage portion of the partition.”
A preliminary hearing on the charge is schedule for April 15.