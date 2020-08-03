A 38-year-old Noonan man is facing a felony child abuse charge after police say he seriously injured a crying infant.
Derek Fagerbakke was charged Friday, July 31, with a class A felony charge of child abuse. He was ordered held on $10,000 bond at a bond hearing Monday.
Police started investigating on July 28 when a 3-month-old boy was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo from Trinity Hospital in Minot. The boy had been taken to the hospital in Minot on July 26 where doctors found intracranial hemorrhage, anoxic brain injury and extensive retinal hemorrhaging, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
When doctors and police interviewed Fagerbakke, he told them he had been holding the child when he tripped and fell on the baby, court records state. The investigator, along with a doctor and a nurse practitioner, believed the injuries they saw didn't match that story.
In a subsequent interview with investigators, Fagerbakke admitted he had made up the story about tripping and falling, charging documents indicate. He told police he had shaken the baby, put his hand over the child's mouth to stop the baby from crying and forced a pacifier in the child's mouth.
"Fagerbakke stated that he was concerned the crying would wake (the baby's mother) and the other children in the home," the investigator wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Fagerbakke is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on the charge on Sept. 18.