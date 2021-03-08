A 27-year-old man was ordered held on $50,000 bond Monday, March 8, after being accused of sending nude photos to a 17-year-old girl.
Jared Alderin was charged with one class C felony count each of luring minors by computer and endangerment of child and one class A misdemeanor count each of solicitation of a minor and violation of a disorderly conduct restraining order.
The mother of the 17-year-old girl had taken out the disorderly conduct restraining order against Alderin.
When police searched the 17-year-old's phone, they found multiple photos of Alderin, including some of him nude, as well as photos of he and the girl together. Several photos appeared to show Alderin smoking marijuana around the girl or holding a joint to her mouth, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
Police said Alderin texted with the girl while he was in the McKenzie County jail after an arrest on Wednesday, March 3, and that he called the girl on March 3.
A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for April 1.