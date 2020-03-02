A 44-year-old man was sentenced Monday, March 3, to nearly a decade in prison after admitting holding a toddler in scalding water.
Marcus McCoy pleaded guilty to a class A felony count of child abuse or neglect in December as part of a deal with prosecutors. On Monday, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10-and-a-half years suspended. After his release he will have to register as an offender against children and serve five years of supervised probation.
McCoy was charged in July 2017 with holding a 2-year-old girl in a sink full of hot water. The water caused burns to the girls feet, legs, thighs, groin and other areas.
In a victim impact statement she read in court Monday, the girl's mother told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad about the child's recovery.
"No parent wants to see their child hurt," she said. "No parent ever should see their child mutilated."
The woman said McCoy was responsible for the burns and that when he told her about them, he didn't seem upset. But, she said, as soon as she saw the injuries she rushed the toddler to the hospital.
The girl was flown to Minneapolis for treatment that same day and endured pain throughout her treatment. Through sobs, the woman told of how after one surgery, the girl's respirator stopped working.
"I had to pray the hardest I've ever prayed in my life that God wasn't taking my baby away," she said.
The recovery was long and difficult and the family has had trouble paying for further surgeries to reduce scarring.
"She has a lifetime of surgeries, therapies and mental anguish ahead of her," the woman said.
She said she didn't think the sentence McCoy was facing was long enough.
Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, asked Rustad to approve the agreement.
"What we have here is a sentence where he does have a significant amount of jail time in front of him," Madden said.
No sentence could undo what happened to the girl, he agreed.
"The facts are nasty," Madden said. "However, this is a fairly significant sentence we've got here."
Steven Mottinger, McCoy's defense attorney, said the sentence was a compromise.
"This is not a perfect sentence, but taking all the relevant facts into consideration, we think it's fair," he said.
Rustad said he agreed that the sentence was appropriate, given the facts of the case. But, he said, he too recognized that no sentence could change what the girl and her family suffered.
"I can only imagine the anguish this young girl and her family have gone through," he said.