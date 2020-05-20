A 43-year-old man is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he caused thousands of dollars of damages to a road while trying to run from officers.
Dustin Panasuk was charged Wednesday, May 20, with class C felony counts of criminal mischief and resisting arrest and a class A misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude police.
Police started following Panasuk when an officer noticed his Ford F-350 had a broken headlight, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Panasuk didn't stop and the officer chased him, with others joining in the pursuit.
Police deployed spike strips to deflate the tires on Panasuk's truck and eventually, he came to a stop in the 2400 block of East Broadway, court records indicate. Police saw Panasuk continue to try and drive away on deflated tires and he refused to get out of the truck.
Eventually, the spinning of the wheels causes sparks and a fire broke out, charging documents state. After the Williston Fire Department put out the flames, police used a Taser to subdue Panasuk and remove him from the car.
Panasuk was taken to the hospital where he tried to fight with medical staff, and when police tried to take him to jail, he resisted again, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. When Williston Public Works employees inspected the damage to East Broadway, the estimated the cost would be about $3,000 to repair.