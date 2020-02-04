A 29-year-old man is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he fired two shots into the apartment below his over the weekend.
Brent Jones was charged Tuesday, Feb. 4, with one class C felony count of reckless endangerment, one class C felony and one class A misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one class A misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance.
Police were called to Jones' apartment building on Saturday, Feb. 1, for a report of gunshots the night before, according to an affidavit of probable cause. A woman who lived in the apartment below Jones' said she had been sitting in the living room when she heard a loud noise coming from the bedroom and went to that room.
She then heard another noise, this one from the living room, and when she returned she saw a small hole in the ceiling with sheetrock dust falling from it. Police recovered two .45-caliber bullets from the apartment, court records indicate.
While police were waiting for a warrant to search the upstairs apartment, Jones arrived, charging documents state. He told officers that he had been "messing around" with his Sig Sauer 1911-style .45-caliber pistol when it fired a shot. He then dropped the handgun, causing another round to fire.
A search of Jones' apartment turned up two pistols, a shotgun, an AR-15 rifle and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia, investigators wrote in charging documents.
Jones is due back in court March 4 for a preliminary hearing.