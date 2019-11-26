A 41-year-old man is awaiting a bond hearing after police say he raped a woman in a motel room Monday evening.
Michael Anthony Smith II was arrested Monday, Nov. 25, and charged Tuesday with a class AA felony of gross sexual imposition. A bond hearing for Smith is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
The Williams County Sheriff's Office got a call from a woman at the Prairie Suites Motel around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. When a deputy arrived at the motel, he found Smith asleep in a room and the woman said Smith had raped her.
The woman said she'd agreed to give Smith a ride to the train station in Williston but that she had to stop by her room to pick up a work-related item first, court records state. When she went into her room, Smith followed her, forced her onto the bed and removed her pants.
The woman told the deputy that Smith raped her, charging documents state. She repeatedly told him to stop and also tried to push him off her.
Smith eventually passed out and the woman called police for help, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. Smith is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charge on Jan. 22.