A man was ordered held Monday, Aug. 12, on $25,000 after police accused him of having nearly 50 grams of heroin and more than 60 grams of methamphetamine.
James Mack Waugh was charged Monday with a class A felony count possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, two class C felony and two class A misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and a class B misdemeanor count of possession of possession of stolen property.
Police served a search warrant at Waugh’s home on Thursday, Aug. 8, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. the search turned up 46 grams of black tar heroin, 62 grams of meth, two strips of suboxone and other drug paraphernalia.
In addition, they found a World War II-era German knife that had been reported stolen nearly three years ago. The knife is valued at $250, court records indicate.
Waugh is due back in court Sept. 11 for a preliminary hearing.