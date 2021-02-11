A 36-year-old man is facing a felony charge after police accused him of paying a teenage girl for explicit photos and videos, as well as performing sex acts on her.
Travis Ottney was arrested Thursday, Feb. 11 and charged with a class C felony count of corruption or solicitation of a minor. A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
In early January, a 16-year-old girl told a Williston police detective that Ottney performed sex acts on her at his home several times between May and August 2019 and that he would pay her for nude photos and videos, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
"She would provide nude photographs, photographs of her feet, and videos of her masturbating to Ottney in exchange for payment including vape pods and vape juice," investigators wrote in the affidavit.
Police found part of a saved conversation on the girl's Snapchat from October that backed up that story, court records indicate. In the exchange, she told an employee of Ottney's that she was going to see Ottney and pick up vape pods.
Ottney had sought to have the warrant for his arrest quashed and have a court date set by a judge instead of being arrested and having a bond hearing. Prosecutors opposed that move and on Wednesday, Northwest District Judge Paul Jacobson denied the motion.
A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for March 10.