A man convicted in November 2018 of corruption or solicitation of a minor has been accused of missing the deadline to notify police he was registered as a sex offender.
Bryton Dahl, 26, was charged with a class C felony count of failing to register as a sex offender.
Dahl last registered with the Williams County Sheriff's Office in August 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Because he was assessed as a moderate risk, he is required to register twice per year — in February and August.
Dahl did not register in February, instead coming in on April 1 to register, court records state.
Dahl, a former Williston police officer and McKenzie County Sheriff's Deputy, was charged in 2017 with having sexual contact with a teenage boy. He was convicted in November 2018 and in March 2019, Dahl was sentenced to three years in prison, with all but the 123 days he spent in jail awaiting sentencing suspended.