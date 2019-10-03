The man arrested early Tuesday morning and accused of stabbing someone to death at a Williston apartment complex was already wanted by police before that incident.
Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr., 24, was arrested early on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and charged with a class AA felony count of murder in the death of 25-year-old Ricky Waitman. When he was arrested Shaw also had an outstanding warrant for a class C felony charge of terrorizing.
In that incident, Shaw was accused of threatening former coworkers of his girlfriend. Police said he followed one of his girlfriend's former coworkers to the Safari Fuels gas station in Williston on Aug. 7 and threatened the man.
A warrant for Shaw's arrest was issued Sept. 10 and he was arrested on the terrorizing charge early Tuesday morning, at the same time police accused him of killing Waitman.
Shaw has a bond hearing on both charges set for 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.