A New Mexico man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to flee a traffic stop while driving drunk.
David Carr was charged with class C felony counts of reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer and resisting arrested, as well as misdemeanor B counts of drunken driving and refusing a chemical test. He was ordered held Monday, Oct. 28, on $5,000 bond.
Police tried to stop Carr early on Saturday, Oct. 26, after getting a report of a reckless driver on Fourth Avenue NE in Watford City, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. After the initial call, an officer saw Carr heading east on Highway 23 and spotted him cross both the center line and the fog line.
When the officer tried to stop Carr, he continued driving, and eventually, the officer tried to use the Police Intervention Technique to stop him, charging documents state. Commonly called a PIT maneuver, it consists of using one car to spin another off the road.
The move failed to stop Carr, however, and he drove into a fenced pasture, court records state. Officers saw the car’s headlights turn off and the car drive in circles around the field before returning to the road.
Once back on Highway 23, officers tried several more PIT maneuvers, all of which also failed to stop Carr, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. Spike strips at the intersection of Highway 23 and Fourth Avenue NE deflated the car’s tires, and eventually, police were able to stop the car near the intersection of Highway 23 and 26th Street.
Carr refused to exit the car, and police dragged him from the car and stunned with a stun gun before he was arrested, court documents indicate. Carr refused to take either a field sobriety test or a breath test, and told police the only crime he committed was fleeing from officers.
The charging documents also note that Carr had a passenger during the chase, which led to the reckless endangerment charge.