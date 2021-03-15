A 37-year-old man is facing more than 60 felony charges after police say they found dozens of images of children being sexually abused on his phone.
Ryan Hobbs was charged with 68 class C felony counts of possession of certain materials prohibited.
The investigation started more than a year ago, when investigators with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tip, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
Police searched Hobbs’ phone and found multiple videos and dozens of images that appeared to show prepubescent and toddler-aged children being sexually abused, charging documents state.
Hobbs told police multiple stories about what was on his phone, court records indicate. He told them he would search for the content multiple times per month in order to “bust” other people and that he had searched for it from multiple locations.
“Hobbs claimed he might have child pornography on his phone due to ‘pop ups,’ and claimed that he had supposedly observed his phone downloading files and creating file folders without his knowledge,” investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Hobbs also said he had been drinking on at least one occasion when he shared images of children being sexually abused.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.
Hobbs was charged in February 2020 with two class C felony counts of possession of certain materials prohibited. He has pleaded not guilty and a trial in that case is scheduled for May.