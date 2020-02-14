A 30-year-old man is being held on $25,000 bond after police say he was caught with methamphetamine and loaded guns in his car.
Jeremy Berger was charged Friday, Feb. 14, with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm, a class A felony, as well as class A misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited with a criminal infraction accusing him of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
Berger was arrested Thursday after he drove up to a Watford City police officer in the parking lot of the police department, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Berger told the officer that he was being followed.
He told the officer that members of the motorcycle club Sons of Silence were trailing him, court records indicate. Berger said he was surrounded by them.
The officer found loaded firearms in the backseat of Berger's car. Berger does not have a concealed carry permit, driver's license or state ID, charging documents state.
After the guns were removed from the car, Berger kept talking to the officer.
"Berger appeared distraught and could not keep a straight line of thought and could not stop moving around and fidgeting," the officer wrote in the affidavit of probable cause. "Based upon my training and experience, these are all signs of possible methamphetamine use, including the paranoia that someone was after him."
A K-9 unit was called and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs, police said. A search of the vehicle turned up a black case with a small quantity of meth and a U.S. Postal Service box addressed to Berger that had 30 grams of meth in it.
Berger had a preliminary hearing set for March 5 in District Court in McKenzie County.