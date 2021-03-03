A 33-year-old man is facing five felony charges after police say he was linked to images of children being sexually abused.
Morgan Tanner was charged Tuesday, March 2, with two class A felony counts of promoting an obscene performance by a minor and three class C felony counts of possession of prohibited materials.
Police searched Tanner's phone after a tip led them to get a search warrant in January, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. A forensic examination of the phone showed a connection to a Dropbox account containing multiple folders.
"There was (one) directory indicating that it contained adult pornographic materials and numerous directories indicating that they contained Child Sexual Abuse Materials that were organized by age ranges," investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "That law enforcement was able to locate both suspected images of Child Sexual Abuse Material and images which contain known, identified victims within the Dropbox account."
Further review of Tanner's phone also showed that some of the videos and images had been uploaded using the internet message service KiK Messenger, court records state.
"Additional data relating to Child Sexual Abuse Material was found, including material consistent with the videos uploaded through KiK Messenger, to include prepubescent children and toddlers engaged in sexual acts/sexual conduct," police wrote in charging documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31.