A 46-year-old man was ordered held on $250,000 bond after police said they had to call the bomb squad while searching his home.
Bradley Frank was charged with 23 class C felonies, 19 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of an automatic weapon, silencer or bomb.
Police said during the search they found a bomb, drugs and guns Frank was barred from owning. Frank pleaded guilty in November to criminal possession of dangerous drugs - methamphetamine and three counts use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture in Montana and received a 4-year deferred sentence and was put on probation.
Police were searching Frank's Williston home on Wednesday, March 10, when they discovered a pipe bomb, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The Minot Police Department bomb squad was called and the bomb was exploded.
Officers also found rifles, handguns and shotguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, court records indicate.
Frank is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on April 7.