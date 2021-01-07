Man accused of having explicit images of underage girls

A 25-year-old man is facing more than a dozen felony charges after police say they found sexually explicit photos of young girls on his computer.
Benjamin Schneider was charged Thursday, Jan. 7, with 15 class C felony counts of possession of prohibited materials after police say they found images of girls as young as 4 to 6 years old while serving a search warrant.
Investigators from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched Schneider's home on Tuesday, Jan. 5. They found sexually explicit images of at least six girls on a computer, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
Police also said Schneider appeared to admit possessing images of underage girls.
"S/A (Jared) Olson asked Benjamin Schneider if he knew what the search warrant was regarding, to which Mr. Schneider stated, 'child pornography.' Mr. Schneider further stated that he has 'a problem I can't break.'"
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 3.