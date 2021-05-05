A 33-year-old man charged two months ago with having obscene images of young children is now facing more than 50 similar charges.
Morgan Tanner was charged Monday, May 3, with one class A felony count of directing an obscene performance by a minor and 55 class C felony charges of possession of prohibited materials.
Police found dozen of images of infants, toddlers and prepubescent children either nude or engaged in sexual activity, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 2.