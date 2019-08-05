A 30-year-old man was ordered held on $15,000 bond Monday, Aug. 5 after being charged with two drug-related felonies.
Quinten Yanick was arrested Saturday, Aug. 3 on a warrant accusing him of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class C felony.
A warrant was issued for Yanick’s arrest after a search warrant served at an apartment where he was staying turned up 127 grams of meth, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The drugs, along with a digital scale and correspondence belonging to Yanick were found in a bedroom that he’d used.
Yanick is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 4.