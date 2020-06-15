Two people are facing charges in connection with a reported robbery last week, including one man accused of attempted murder.
Houston Collins and Marvin Messam are both charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, a class A felony. Collins is charged with being an accomplice to robbery, while Messam is charged with robbery and attempted murder, all class A felonies.
Police received a report of an armed robbery at Rock Ridge apartments in Williston, where a man told officers he'd been contacted by Collins about buying marijuana, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. When Collins and Messam arrived, Messam, who was sitting behind the man in a car, pulled a gun and demanded he hand over everything he had.
Messam also told the man to put the car in reverse and move it, but the man instead got out and ran away, court records indicate. As he was running away, Messam filed several shots at him from inside the car.
Collins has a bond hearing set for 3 p.m. Monday, June 15. Messam was arrested in Wisconsin over the weekend, according to the Williston police.