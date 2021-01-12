A 30-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police say he fired a shot into the ceiling of his apartment.
Gregory Koehler was charged Tuesday, Jan. 12, with a class C felony count of reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing and two class B misdemeanors — discharging a firearm within city limits and disorderly conduct.
Police were called to the apartment on Friday evening, but the incident started earlier in the day, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. One of Koehler's roommates noticed that he was awake and appeared to have used drugs.
"(The man) left for work at approximately 3 a.m. and observed that his roommate, Gregory Koehler, appeared to be 'tweaking,'" an investigator wrote in charging documents, using a common slang term for someone who is high on methamphetamine.
Another roommate told police that he woke up at 5 a.m. and found Koehler standing over him with a wrench, court documents state. That roommate said while he was getting ready for work he heard a gunshot in Koehler's bedroom.
That roommate went into Koehler's room, saw Koehler wasn't there, and took a .22 caliber rifle he found on the floor, police wrote in the probable cause affidavit. He told officers he put the rifle in his room for safekeeping.
When the first roommate returned from work, he found Koehler still in the apartment and told him he had to leave until he was sober, court records indicate. Koehler left, returned a few minutes later and then left again for the apartment across the hall.
Police found Koehler in that apartment, which was unoccupied, but which Koehler didn't have permission to go into. Investigators checked on the residents of the apartment above Koehler's bedroom and didn't report any injuries.
Koehler has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 10.