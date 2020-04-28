A 41-year-old man is accused of firing a shot that went through the front door of his camper and struck within a foot of a neighbor.
Ronald Young Jr. was charged with class C felony counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and preventing arrest or discharge of other duties, a misdemeanor A count of driving under the influence and class B misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license and discharging a firearm inside city limits.
Police were called to Buffalo Trails campground in Williston for a report of shots being fired around 10 p.m. Saturday, April 25, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. A woman told officers that her son had fired the shots and she believed he'd used drugs.
Young is accused of firing a shot from a 9mm handgun that passed through the front door of the camper he was in and went through the window of a neighboring camper. The man in that camper said the bullet destroyed the television set he was watching, court documents said.
The man told police he went outside, saw Young acting erratically and waving a pistol, court records state. The man told Young to put the gun down and when Young wouldn't, the man took the gun and Young left.
Police found Young driving nearby and stopped his car, charging documents indicate. When questioned, Young told officers that he'd heard something outside the camper and fired shots through the door.
Young said he didn't know who was on the other side of the door when he fired, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. After speaking with the officers, Young tried to walk away.
When an officer tried to stop him, Young resisted, eventually falling to the ground and kicking at officers, court records state.
A bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and a preliminary hearing is set for May 27.