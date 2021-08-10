A 30-year-old man was ordered held on $50,000 bond after he was accused for the fifth time in three years for drunken driving.
Kyler Stewart, of Helena, Mont., was arrested early Monday, Aug. 9, in Watford City and charged with a class C felony count of drunken driving, a class C felony count of refusing a chemical test and a class B misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.
Stewart was convicted of refusing a chemical test in North Dakota in 2018 and convicted of drunken driving three times in 2020 in Montana, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
Stewart is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 2.