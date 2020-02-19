A 25-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Feb. 19, to a murder charge stemming from a late September incident.
Rasul Shaw Jr. was charged in October with a class AA felony count of murder. He has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest.
Shaw is accused of killing 24-year-old Ricky Waitman at a Williston apartment complex. In court Wednesday, Shaw waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and to an unrelated class C felony terrorizing charge.
Police and prosecutors said Waitman had been stabbed once in the head, once in the abdomen and had what appeared to be a defensive wound on his hand. Waitman and Shaw had been seen together earlier that evening and, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court, witnesses heard Shaw standing in the apartment building's hallway shouting for Waitman.
Witnesses told police that Waitman went into the hallway a short time later, they heard loud noises from the hallway, court records state. They saw Shaw on top of Waitman, moving his hand in a stabbing motion.
On Wednesday, Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, told Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue that if Shaw were convicted of the murder charge there would be a mandatory minimum sentence of four years because a weapon was involved.
Shaw's trial had been scheduled for March 30, but Madden and Ashley Hurlbert, Shaw's defense attorney, both agreed that neither side was likely to be ready for a trial by then. Instead, Madden proposed keeping a scheduled conference on March 17 to address the trial date and any issues the prosecution and defense might have.
Hurlbert and Madden also both agreed the trial was likely to take more than five days. Sjue said longer trials are more difficult to schedule and she would need an idea of how many days to set aside.
"If it's more (than five days), I need to know how many more," she said.