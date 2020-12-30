A 35-year-old man is facing more than a dozen felony charges after police say he broke into two houses on Christmas Eve.
Levi Muse was charged Tuesday, Dec. 29, with seven class B felony counts and one class C felony count of theft, one class B felony and one class C felony count of burglary, six class C felony counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and one class B misdemeanor of fleeing a police officer. He was ordered held on $200,000 bond.
Police say Muse was the culprit of two Christmas Eve burglaries.
In the first, a family reported the theft around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The family returned from church and found multiple things missing, including a 12-pack of Dr. Pepper, a 12-pack of root beer, a case of juice, tools, a DeWalt battery charger, a container of cookies, 12 Christmas stockings containing gifts, tools, and a Google Pixel 4 cellular phone.
Officers noted distinctive shoe tread marks outside the home.
Later that evening, police were called to a home on 13th Avenue West for a report of a burglary in progress. When an officer arrived, he found a 2002 GMC pickup backed up to the door of a home and saw Muse leaving the home carrying items, charging documents indicate.
Muse ran when confronted, but the officer was able to catch and arrest him. Police found a 9mm handgun near Muse, and in the truck, they found three rifles and two shotguns that had been taken from the home.
The homeowner also identified jewelry that had been stolen from the home.
Muse is not allowed to possess firearms after a 2018 felony conviction. In that case he was accused of breaking into a Williston car dealership and stealing items and accused of possession of child pornography after being searched. Police said that when Muse was arrested, he had a memory card in his pocket that contained an obscene image of an 11- to 14-year-old girl.
A jury convicted him on the class C felony count of possession of prohibited materials and acquitted him on felony theft and burglary charges.
Muse has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 27.