Police have accused a man of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, threatening her life and then stealing tools.
Williams County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in Ray for a report of a burglary around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. A woman told deputies that Juan Olguin, the woman's ex-boyfriend, broke into the apartment and threatened to kill her, according to a news release from the Williams County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Olguin stole tools from the apartment before leaving. Olguin was arrested less than an hour later, when deputies found him behind the Grand Williston Hotel in Williston.
Formal charges of burglary, a class B felony, and terrorizing, a class C felony, are pending, police said.