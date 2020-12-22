A 31-year-old man is facing a felony charge after police say he caused the sprinkler system in the Williams County jail to go off.
Kaleb Ingraham was charged Tuesday, Dec. 22, with a class C felony count of criminal mischief. He was accused of tampering with the sprinkler head in his cell, causing flooding.
The flooding happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. A deputy found the entire A-pod flooded with about an inch of standing water and saw water dripping from the ceiling of one of the cells.
Ingraham was the only person in that cell when the flooding happened, charging documents state. He told the deputy he had been on the top bunk and had been touching the sprinkler head.
"Ingraham stated that he was 'bored' and began to 'mess' with the sprinkler while laying on the top bunk of the cell," investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
The total damage is estimated at $2,380.