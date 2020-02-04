A 21-year-old man is facing a felony charge after police say he broke into the pool building at the apartment complex where he used to work.
Dawson Rice was charged Tuesday, Feb. 4, with a class C felony count of burglary and a class A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
Rice, a former employee at the Renaissance Heights apartment complex, broke into the pool and hot tub room on Jan. 3 and let another man and three women in, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Employees from the complex called police and said they had video of the break in.
They also told police that Rice and one of the women had sex in both the pool and the hot tub, with that captured on video, as well, court records indicate. When police interviewed the other people who had been in the room, they all said Rice let them in.
The management for the apartment complex told investigators that when Rice broke into the pool area, he damaged a key fob reader worth $275, charging documents state. They also drained and cleaned the pool and hot tub at a cost of $1,500.
Rice has pleaded not guilty to both charges.