A 33-year-old man is facing a felony charge after police found him inside a convenience store they say he broke into.
Matthew Charles Stofer was charged Friday, March 20, with a class C felony count of burglary, a class A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and a class B misdemeanor count of theft. A bond hearing was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Stofer was arrested after police responded to a burglar alarm at the Cenex/Horizon Resources convenience store in Williston, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. When officers arrived they found a broken plate glass window, a blanket draped over the broken glass and footprints leading to and from a car and the broken window.
As police investigated, they heard someone shouting at them from inside and found a barefoot Stofer inside, charging documents state. Police also found broken display glass and partially eaten food.
Police reviewed surveillance video from the store and saw Stofer walking toward the store with a book in one hand, court records indicate. Stofer threw his cellphone at the glass to try and break it, and then hit the window with the boot until it broke.
After the window broke, Stofer tried to scoop up the shattered glass then went to his car and got slippers and the blanket police found draped over the broken window, police wrote in court documents. After he went into the store, video captured him wandering the store.
Police found half-eaten snack food and opened drink bottles when they got inside the store, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
"Law enforcement observed broken display glass inside of the Cenex store, along with opened Reese's peanut butter cup containers, an open Sunkist soda bottle, an open bottle of vanilla Muscle Milk, a half-eaten egg salad sandwich, a half-eaten ice cream sandwich, a half-eaten bag of Ruffles potato chips, and other items, including slippers and socks appearing to belong to Stofer, as he was barefoot when he was found," police wrote.
Stofer is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing April 15.