A man is facing a class B felony count of child abuse after police say he beat and strangled a 5-year-old boy who he wanted to stop crying.
John Deltoro was arrested Sunday, Sept. 22, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Police were called to a home in Williston for a report of an argument that had turned physical.
Deltoro and the boy’s mother were arguing when the boy came out of his bedroom and started to cry, charging documents indicate. Deltoro became angry and told the boy “not to be crying,” police said.
Deltoro slapped the boy, then grabbed the boy by the throat, court records state. Police wrote that Deltoro impeded the boy’s ability to breathe and caused the boy to urinate.
Deltoro lifted the boy by the neck, took him into the bathroom and, while in the bathroom, struck the boy again, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
No bond hearing has been set in the case.