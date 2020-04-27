A 53-year-old Fairview man has been ordered held on $100,000 bond after police say he attacked a woman and threatened to kill her.
William Henry Hunter was charged with two class C felony counts each of domestic violence causing a serious injury and felonious restraint as well as one class C felony count of terrorizing.
The woman told police that Hunter had held a knife to her throat, had bound her and locked her in the trunk of a car, had tied her by the neck to a bathroom doorknob, whipped her with an extension cord and threatened her life, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
When talking with police, Hunter said he hadn't been in a physical altercation with the woman that dar, and that she bruised easily due to a blood condition.
Hunter is due back in court for a preliminary hearing June 11.