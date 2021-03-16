A 33-year-old man is facing two felony charges after police say he attacked his children.
Matthew Neer was charged Monday, March 15, with two class B felony counts of domestic violence causing substantial bodily injury with a victim under 12, two class A felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one class A misdemeanor count each of preventing arrest or discharge of other duties and fraudulent practices in urine testing.
Police were called to an apartment building in the 2000 block of 10th Avenue East shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, after a child ran to a neighbor’s apartment asking for help, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Police found Neer screaming and jumping in the apartment and saw him grab another child.
The child was able to get away and police stunned Neer with a Taser and handcuffed him, court records indicate. Even after that, Neer kicked and resisted.
“Neer continued to shake, kick, make unintelligible sounds, and refuse to comply with commands of law enforcement while on scene,” investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
The two children told police that Neer, their father, had grabbed them by the stomach and chest, respectively, causing them to have trouble breathing, charging documents state.
Neer is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing April 14.