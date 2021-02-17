A 32-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he attacked his girlfriend after an argument, then attacked and threatened to kill members of her family when they arrived to intervene.
John Nolt was charged Wednesday, Feb. 17, with one class B felony count of burglary, two class C felony counts of terrorizing, a class C felony count of aggravated assault - domestic violence and a class B misdemeanor count of simple assault.
Police were called to a home in the 400 block of West Broadway shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, for a report of a fight. When police arrived, found the home in a state of disarray, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
Nolt’s girlfriend told police that the pair had been in an argument and that Nolt picked her up by the hair and threw her to the ground, court records state. Members of the girlfriend’s family live nearby and alerted other family members, who arrived and tried to break up the fight.
Nolt grabbed a kitchen knife and started to threaten members of his girlfriend’s family, charging documents indicate. His girlfriend told police she tried to stand between Nolt and her family and that he cut her while swinging the knife.
The girlfriend and her family went to a neighbor’s house, but Nolt kicked in the door and pushed his way inside, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. After that, he pushed one of his girlfriend’s family members and knocked her to the ground.
A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for March 17.